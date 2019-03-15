Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Iran mull construction of bridge over Astarachay river

Azerbaijan and Iran are discussing an agreement on the construction of a road bridge and a pedestrian crossing over the Astarachay river, Azerbaijan’s Economy M

He was speaking at the 13th meeting of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran held March 15 in Baku.

The minister also raised the issue of connecting the Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia and Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia electricity systems.

“I think that Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey may take the appropriate measures to create an energy corridor and expand trilateral energy cooperation,” he said.

