Azerbaijan, Iran: railways to be connected in March

“Railways between Iran and Azerbaijan will be connected in March and Iranian goods will be exported to Europe via Russia by this itinerary.”

The due statement came from the Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran, co-chairman of Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian spheres Mahmoud Vaezi while speaking at a press-conference, AzerTag reports.

Mahmoud Vaezi highlighted that the railway from Iranian city of Astara to Azerbaijani city of Astara will handed to exploitation in March. Presently wide works are being held in Astara.

