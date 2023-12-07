Azerbaijan, Iraq ink several documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony of signing a number of documents was held between Azerbaijan and Iraq, the Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, said on X.

According to him, the signing took place within the framework of his visit to Iraq. During the visit, the duties ahead in the direction of the implementation of the tasks of the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Iraq were discussed.

“Met with Hayam Al-Yasiri, the Minister of Communications of Iraq, as part of the visit to the country. Talked about the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in the field of information and communication technologies. Gave information about technology and industrial parks in our country that offer wide tax and customs benefits for foreign companies. Later, we participated in the 3rd meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Iraq,” Nabiyev said on X.

News.Az