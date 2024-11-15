Azerbaijan, IRENA initiate new program to boost renewable energy in Central Asia

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), has launched the Accelerated Partnership for Renewable Energy in Central Asia (APRECA) initiative.

The program was unveiled during the Energy Transition Investment Forum for Central Asia, held as part of COP29 in Baku, News.Az reports.The APRECA program aims to fast-track the adoption of renewable energy sources across the region while also promoting green industrialization. The forum, which brought together ministers and deputy ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the UAE, highlighted the need for a unified approach to harness renewable energy resources in Central Asia.Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, emphasized the significance of the forum, stating that it would play a crucial role in attracting investments into the region’s renewable energy sector. "The region has vast potential in renewable energy. All Central Asian countries must join forces to develop renewable energy," he said, underscoring the importance of regional collaboration.

