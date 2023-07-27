Azerbaijan is an important link in North-South and East-West transport corridors - Deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th International "Issyk-Kul 2023" Economic Forum was held in the city of Cholpon-Ata of the Kyrgyz Republic, News.az reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The delegation of Azerbaijan led by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmedov participated in the forum.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov welcomed Akhmedov and other participants in the forum.

Akhmedov emphasized that Azerbaijan is on a strategic path that would ensure regional and global collaboration, peace, and dialogue.

It was stated that Azerbaijan, being at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, participates in a variety of initiatives and projects with regional partners aimed at boosting transportation connectivity and enhancing regional and continental trade.

Azerbaijan is an important link in North-South and East-West transport corridors, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, etc.

The increasing relevance of transport and transit corridors passing through the South Caucasus and Central Asia is noted.

"We are seeing an annual increase in cargo transportation through the territory of Azerbaijan on various routes. By the end of 2022, the increase would be 75 percent. We expect a rapid growth of cargo transportation through the territory of our country," Akhmedov said.

The forum participants were informed about the ongoing work to expand the capacity of the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the construction of the Lachin Airport, which will become the ninth international airport in Azerbaijan and the third in the liberated territories.

All these measures contribute to a significant increase in the transit potential of Azerbaijan, which will effectively solve the problem associated with the growing volumes of traffic and ensure the smooth operation of international transport corridors.

It was noted that Azerbaijan's strategy for reconstruction of the Great Silk Road and the development of the Middle Corridor is highly compatible with the concept of China for the implementation of the "One Belt, One Road" project. Azerbaijan was one of the first to support the Chinese initiative.

The deputy PM also spoke about the important role of Azerbaijan in ensuring the energy security of Europe. In this context, the valuable contribution of the Southern Gas Corridor, connecting the Caspian region with Europe, to the system of global energy security was noted.

Azerbaijan has significant potential for the development of alternative energy.

Akhmedov said that President Ilham Aliyev has set the task for the government to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the country's energy system to 30 percent by 2030. A number of major projects are already being implemented in this direction with the world's leading companies.

The Azerbaijani PM also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its success in the field of socio-economic development. It was noted that important state programs are being effectively implemented in Kyrgyzstan, the welfare of the people is improving, and the investment attractiveness of the country is growing.

News.Az