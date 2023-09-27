Azerbaijan is interested in advancing the peace process with Armenia - FM

Azerbaijan is interested in advancing the peace process with Armenia - FM

Azerbaijan is interested in advancing the peace process with Armenia - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is interested in advancing the peace process with Armenia, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, News.az reports.

It was emphasized that the process of dismantling the illegal regime in Azerbaijan's territories, the disarmament of Armenian armed forces, as well as their withdrawal from Azerbaijani territories, are being implemented. Additionally, Azerbaijan's interest in advancing the peace process with Armenia was highlighted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to a constructive dialogue on the reintegration of Armenian residents in the Garabagh region, highlighting the ongoing comprehensive measures to address the needs of our country's Armenian population.

During the phone call, there was also an exchange of views on mutually relevant issues.

News.Az