Azerbaijan, Islamic Development Bank ink MoU on country cooperation framework preparation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Memorandum of Understanding on the preparation of the Country Cooperation Framework was signed between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

The memorandum on the preparation of the Country Cooperation Framework for Azerbaijan was signed by Minister Jabbarov and President of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

“During the video conference with Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, the President of the Islamic Development Bank, we signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the Preparation of the Country Cooperation Framework for Azerbaijan between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank,” the minister said.

Minister Jabbarov also stressed that the execution of the document will contribute to bolstering joint activities aimed at cooperation between the parties and advancing Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development goals.

“Additionally, we exchanged views on the agenda items planned within the framework of COP29 to be hosted by Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az