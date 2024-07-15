Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Israel discuss strategy to enhance economic relations

Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed a strategy to strengthen bilateral economic relations, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X.

The publication notes that a meeting was held with Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem.

"We discussed strategies to enhance bilateral economic and trade relations. We exchanged insights on Azerbaijan's favorable investment climate for foreign investors and the potential for expanding cooperation among private sector stakeholders," the publication reads.

