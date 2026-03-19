Tucson shooting: Two shot at Park Place Mall

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Tucson Police responded to yet another multi-victim shooting, this time at Park Place Mall. Around 7 p.m. on March 18, two people were shot, but authorities confirmed it was not an active shooter situation.

The mall was temporarily closed for investigation. As of 8 p.m., no suspects were in custody. Witnesses said the mall was crowded due to Spring Break when the incident occurred, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One employee described hiding in the back of their store for over 90 minutes after hearing six to seven gunshots. “I was trying not to break down… it was nerve-racking when you don’t know what’s going on,” they said.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, and anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Monica Carlson from the Tucson Crime Free Coalition said recent shootings, many involving teens, are alarming. “It’s very scary… when people are afraid to leave their homes at night, there’s a huge problem,” she said.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero noted a 14% drop in homicides last year, but Carlson doubts gun violence is declining at the same pace. She also warned that many crimes go unreported due to perceived lack of police response.

Darrell Hussman, Tucson Police Officers Association President, said extra patrols are sent to crime hotspots. “We have units that monitor areas where crime is concentrated,” he explained.

Mayor Romero highlighted that while police play a key role, community programs are equally important in preventing violence. She stressed advocacy, funding, and prevention messaging.

Hussman added that parental guidance and education are vital. “Parents need hard conversations with their children about when to walk away,” he said.

News.Az