Israel's El Al cancels flights as Ben Gurion faces restrictions

The airline said the cancellations affect flights originally scheduled before the conflict, including return journeys, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move follows directives from Israel’s Home Front Command and limitations on airport operations.

Affected destinations include Barcelona, Berlin, Belgrade, Boston, Marseille, Bucharest, Vienna, Venice, and Larnaca in Cyprus. El Al said further updates will be issued for other routes depending on developments and official guidance.

The airline noted it is currently unable to offer alternative flights for affected passengers. Customers may instead opt for a full refund or receive a credit voucher for future El Al travel.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that outbound passenger numbers are being reduced due to intensified missile attacks and impacts near Ben Gurion Airport. From midnight through Saturday evening, flights will be limited to around 130 passengers each.

Authorities are expected to reassess the situation over the weekend to determine whether current restrictions will remain in place.

Earlier reports from Israeli media said three private aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport were damaged in recent days following Iranian missile strikes, with one reportedly destroyed by fire. No casualties were reported.

The developments come as the United States and Israel continue their joint offensive against Iran, launched on February 28, while Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and other countries in the region, disrupting infrastructure, aviation, and global markets.