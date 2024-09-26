Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Israel ink memorandum on military co-op

The cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan continues to grow, also in the field of defense industries, said the Ambassador of State of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek on his X account, News.az reports.

He noted that AS Holdings and its subsidiary, Ari Arms—an international company specializing in the manufacturing and development of NATO-standard light arms— signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today with Azersilah, a state-owned company under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence Industry.
“This invaluable partnership brings the countries closer, fostering co-development and joint efforts to enhance independence and national security. The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from various ministries, agencies, and officials,” the diplomat added. 



