Azerbaijan, Israel ink memorandum on military co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan continues to grow, also in the field of defense industries, said the Ambassador of State of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek on his X account, News.az reports.

cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan continues to grow, also in the field of defense industries.



AS Holdings and its subsidiary, Ari Arms—an international company specializing in the manufacturing and development of NATO-standard light arms— signed a strategic… pic.twitter.com/sQtiVtRpYo — George Deek (@GeorgeDeek) September 26, 2024

He noted that AS Holdings and its subsidiary, Ari Arms—an international company specializing in the manufacturing and development of NATO-standard light arms— signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today with Azersilah, a state-owned company under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence Industry.“This invaluable partnership brings the countries closer, fostering co-development and joint efforts to enhance independence and national security. The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from various ministries, agencies, and officials,” the diplomat added.

News.Az