Azerbaijan, Italy to implement eco-friendly pyrolysis oil project

Azerbaijan and Italy will implement a pyrolysis oil production project, as announced by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the minister, a relevant agreement was signed between the Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, the SOCAR Downstream Management LLC, and Italy’s Technip Energies, News.Az reports.“The Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, the SOCAR Downstream Management LLC, and Italy’s Technip Energies have signed a joint agreement to implement a pyrolysis oil production project,” Minister Jabbarov posted on X.He noted that this green initiative, with an investment volume of €97 million, will promote the efficient processing of waste, enhance industrial production, and contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions.

