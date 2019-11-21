Azerbaijan joins Culture Commission meeting of 40th session of UNESCO General Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of International Cooperation and Innovations Department of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan Vasif Eyvazzade has attended the Culture Commission meeting of the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference held at the headquarters of the Organization in Paris, France.

The meeting agenda featured issues such as strengthening the implementation of the 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property and hearing consolidated reports on the implementation by Member States of the 2015 Recommendation on the Protection and Promotion of Museums and Collections, their Diversity and their Role in Society.

Speaking at the event, Vasif Eyvazzade commended the holding of UNESCO Forum of Ministers of Culture at the organization’s headquarters, adding that UNESCO should continue this tradition within the framework of the General Conference.

