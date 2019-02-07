Azerbaijan joins Minsk Book Fair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has joined the 26th Minsk International Book Fair, AzerTag reports.

Azerbaijan`s stand at the fair features books on modern Azerbaijan, Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the Khojaly massacre.

Belarusian officials, foreign ambassadors, Azerbaijani Ambassador Latif Gandilov, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy visited Azerbaijan`s stand.

The book fair will end on February 10.

