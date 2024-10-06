Azerbaijan joins OTS multilateral political consultations in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov participated in the second round of multilateral political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Ankara, Türkiye, News.Az reports.

During the meeting hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, the participants discussed the issues in the agenda of the OTS, including the upcoming 11th OTS Summit to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.As part of his trip, Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov also met with Director General for East & South Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Ambassador Alif Çomoğlu Ülgen. The sides discussed joint cooperation in Africa between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

News.Az