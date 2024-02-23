Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss preparations regarding COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President–Designate Mukhtar Babayev met Thursday with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to exchange views on the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year, News.az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on issues such as environmental protection and future cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

