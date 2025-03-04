Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan seek to boost higher education partnerships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s ADA University hosted Tuesday a roundtable discussion on “Enhancing Collaboration in Higher Education between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan”.

Addressing the event, Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of the ADA University, highlighted the professionalism of the Kazakh academic staff of the ADA University, emphasizing that both countries would spare no effort to further enhance bilateral scientific and higher educational collaboration, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Other speakers also included Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, Sayasat Nurbek, Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education, Alim Bayel, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan, as well as rectors of the universities operating in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, who touched upon the existing interaction between two countries’ higher educational institutions and opportunities for cooperation.

The discussions also revolved around the effective implementation of the dual degree programs between the two countries, and expanding innovation, scientific research and mutual exchange programs.

The roundtable also featured the signing ceremony of 40 Memorandums of Understanding, involving a total of 17 universities of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

