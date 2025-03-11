Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade exceeds $500 million in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan surpassed $500 million in 2024.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made this announcement at a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu in Astana on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Bayramov also announced that the initial charter capital for the newly established Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Fund will be $300 million.

He emphasized that this fund will play a crucial role in supporting investment projects between the two countries.

Given the strong political ties and active dialogue between Baku and Nur-Sultan, Bayramov called for increased efforts to fully realize the potential of their economic cooperation.

News.Az