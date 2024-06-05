Azerbaijan keeps implementing green energy transition successfully: IRENA chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is successfully implementing the process of transition to green energy, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Francesco La Camera said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Baku Energy Forum, the IRENA director general stressed that the projects initiated by Azerbaijan are a big step towards ensuring green energy transition.Noting that Azerbaijan has committed itself to hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, La Camera expressed confidence that the country will skillfully cope with this task. He emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev very correctly assessed the geographical capabilities of Azerbaijan.“The fact that the president is directing oil revenues to the production of alternative energy is very progressive. This is a response to global challenges. The commissioning of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants will reduce the volume of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. Azerbaijan plans to export 4 gigawatts of electricity from renewable sources, which is important. Azerbaijan is successfully implementing the process of transition to green energy,” he added.

News.Az