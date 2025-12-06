Azerbaijan, Latvia explore health cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Latvia discussed opportunities for cooperation in healthcare during a visit by a delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev.

The talks focused on modernizing medical education, conducting joint training in simulation centers, and advancing scientific and clinical collaboration in pediatrics. The delegation also visited leading Latvian medical institutions, research centers, and universities, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Meetings included discussions with RISEBA University, Riga Eastern University Hospital’s emergency and patient admission clinics, and the Traumatology and Orthopedics Hospital, where officials explored innovative medical technologies, infrastructure, and experience-sharing in trauma, orthopedics, and emergency care.

The delegation also visited Grindeks, a leading Latvian pharmaceutical company, to examine production processes, quality control, drug safety, and collaboration on new medications. Further discussions took place at Riga Stradins University Medical Education Technologies Center, University of Latvia’s Faculty of Medicine and Life Sciences, and the Children’s Clinical University Hospital.

The visit highlighted the potential for expanding scientific, clinical, and healthcare cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia, emphasizing modern training, joint research, and improved medical services.

