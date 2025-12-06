Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss strengthening ties

  • Azerbaijan
Photo: @HikmetHajiyev/X

Azerbaijan’s Presidential Assistant for Foreign Policy Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Qatar’s Minister of International Cooperation Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad to discuss bilateral relations between Baku and Doha.

According to Hacıyev, the talks focused on the development of brotherly relations between the two countries. The officials also explored ways to intensify cooperation in areas of mutual interest, agreeing to strengthen collaboration across political, economic, and cultural fields, News.Az reports.

The meeting reflects Azerbaijan and Qatar’s commitment to deepening ties and expanding strategic partnerships in the region.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

