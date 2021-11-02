Azerbaijan launches Apple Pay payment system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple Pay payment system has become available in Azerbaijan, referring to a number of statements made by local banks, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Currently, both debit and credit cards of several banks in Azerbaijan can be linked to Apple Pay. In particular, the service is available at the International Bank of Azerbaijan and Bank Respublika.

Apple Pay is a mobile payment system (electronic wallet) from Apple Corporation that allows contactless payments using a mobile phone.

News.Az