Iran says draft deal with US would reopen Hormuz shipping, end naval blockade

Iran says draft deal with US would reopen Hormuz shipping, end naval blockade

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Iran's state TV said Tehran ​had obtained a draft of an initial, ‌unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding with the United States on ending their conflict.

Under the framework, Iran would restore ​commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to ​pre-war levels within a month, while the United ⁠States would withdraw military forces from Iran's vicinity ​and lift a naval blockade, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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State TV said the ​framework, which excludes military vessels and envisages Iran managing ship traffic through the strait in cooperation with Oman, was not yet ​finalised and that Tehran would take no steps ​without "tangible verification".

It added that if a final agreement was ‌reached ⁠within 60 days, it could be approved as a binding U.N. Security Council resolution.

The emerging U.S.-Iran MoU stems from indirect talks launched after the war ​that began in ​February, with ⁠Pakistan playing a central mediating role between Tehran and Washington.

The war erupted ​after a sharp escalation between Iran ​and Israel ⁠earlier this year, with both sides exchanging missile and drone attacks that disrupted shipping in the Gulf ⁠and ​drew in U.S. military involvement, raising ​fears of a wider regional conflict.

News.Az