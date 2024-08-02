Azerbaijan launches gas exports to Slovenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has launched gas exports to Slovenia, News.az reports via SOCAR's statement.

SOCAR and Geoplin, the largest company in the Slovenian natural gas market, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on July 17 of this year, which serves as the basis for the export.“SOCAR and Geoplin intend to further develop a long-term energy partnership. Thus, along with Türkiye, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Serbia, Slovenia becomes the ninth country to which Azerbaijani gas is supplied,” the statement explained.To note, Azerbaijan exported 6.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe in the first half of 2024, marking a 12.3 percent, or 700 million cubic meters, year-on-year increase.

News.Az