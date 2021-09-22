Azerbaijan leading among CIS countries in vaccination against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is the leader among the CIS countries in terms of COVID-19 vaccination rates, News.Az reports referring to the study conducted by the Financial Times.

Russia and Kazakhstan are also in the top three leaders.

It should be noted that the vaccination process in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18. To date, the total number of vaccine doses against coronavirus in the country amounts to 8,043,423. At the same time, 4,636,579 people received the first dose of vaccine and 3,406,844 got the second one.

News.Az