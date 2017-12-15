Azerbaijan limits entry for dozens of foreigners

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 1,434 decisions were made in Azerbaijan in November 2017 in connection with foreigners and stateless persons’ violations in the migration sphere, inc

A total of 205 of them were related to the legalization of foreigners and stateless persons’ residence in Azerbaijan, 780 were connected with the use of an administrative fine, but without administrative deportation from the country, while 407 - with the use of the fine and administrative deportation.

News.Az

