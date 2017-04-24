Azerbaijan, Lithuania aim to boost trade, economic co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Lithuania intend to increase efforts to expand trade and economic cooperation according to an agreement reached during a meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with a delegation of Lithuania’s parliament, the Seimas.

The delegation was headed by the Seimas Deputy Speaker Gediminas Kirkilas, said the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Apr. 24.

Mammadyarov is on an official visit in Lithuania, Trend reports.

The sides noted the importance of transport corridors. Speaking about the North-South project, they noted that the project will connect the Baltic region with the Indian Ocean via railways, and Lithuanian companies will get great benefit from that.

The importance of expanding the two countries’ inter-parliamentary ties was also noted during the meeting.

The Azerbaijani minister informed officials of Lithuania about the negotiations on the new strategic partnership agreement with the EU and highlighted Lithuania’s support in development of relations with the EU.

Moreover, Mammadyarov gave information about the negotiation on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az