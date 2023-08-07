Azerbaijan logged 15 new COVID-19 cases over past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

15 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan from July 31 to August 6, while 17 patients have recovered, News.az reports.

According to the Task Force, three persons have died last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 832,036, with 821,731 recoveries and 10,293 deaths, while treatment of 12 others is underway.

A total of 7,663,893 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

