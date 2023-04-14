Azerbaijan logs 82 fresh coronavirus cases, 4 death over the past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 82 new coronavirus cases, 85 recoveries, and 4 death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 830 701 with 820 022 recoveries and 10 026 deaths.

Treatment of 473 others is underway. A total of 7 574 219 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az