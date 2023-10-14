Azerbaijan managed to achieve its strategic goals over past 20 years: Presidential Administration head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has managed to achieve its strategic goals over the past 20 years, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev said on Saturday.

He made the remarks at the conference themed "20 Years of Unparalleled Services to Motherland, People and Statehood" held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Nuriyev noted that the 20th anniversary of Ilham Aliyev’s election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a historic event of utmost importance for the Azerbaijani people.

"With complete confidence, it can be said that over these 20 years, the strategic goals set before the country have been achieved," he said.

"The period of President Ilham Aliyev's leadership has entered our millennia-long history as a golden one. These years represent a brilliant milestone of exceptional significance in terms of the results achieved," the official added.

The conference themed "20 Years of Unparalleled Services to Motherland, People and Statehood" co-chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, and Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev was held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

The conference, dedicated to the activities of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his presidency, will feature reports on the achievements and historical victories of Azerbaijan in the last twenty years.

News.Az