Azerbaijan marks fifth anniversary of Hadrut liberation

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the liberation of Hadrut settlement in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district from occupation, News.Az reports.

Hadrut and several nearby villages were liberated from Armenian occupation on October 9, 2020, during the counteroffensive launched by the Azerbaijani Army on September 27 of that year.

During the clashes, the Azerbaijani Army advanced on the southern front in early October and moved in an unexpected direction toward Hadrut. The liberation of Hadrut was one of the operations that largely determined the outcome of the war, as it enabled the Azerbaijani Army to later head toward Shusha. The battles in Hadrut played a crucial role in the liberation of Shusha because the enemy had been expecting Azerbaijani forces to approach from a different direction.

Heavy fighting began on October 7, and by October 9, the Azerbaijani Army had taken control of strategically important villages and heights near the town, liberating Hadrut and the surrounding areas from enemy forces.

On the same day, along with Hadrut town, Chayli village in Tartar district; Yukhari Guzlak and Gorazilli villages in Fuzuli district; Gishlag, Garajalli, Efendilar, and Suleymanli villages in Jabrayil district; and Sur village in Khojavend district were also liberated from occupation.

On March 16, 2021, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, raised the state flag in Hadrut town and delivered a speech.

