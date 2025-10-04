Azerbaijan marks five years since liberation of Jabrayil city from Armenian occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, October 4, Azerbaijan marks five years since the liberation of Jabrayil city from Armenian occupation.

On October 4, 2020, along with the city of Jabrayil, nine other villages of the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan, Karkhulu, Shukurbayli, Charakan, Dashkasan, Horovlu, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad, Yukhari Maralyan, and Dajal, were liberated from enemy occupation, News.Az reports.



The glorious tricolor flag of Azerbaijan was hoisted on the liberated territories.



Jabrayil district was established on August 8, 1930. It was abolished on January 4, 1963, merged with the Fuzuli district, and then re-established on June 17, 1964. Jabrayil is located in the southeast of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains, in the Gayan Plain and the Karabakh range. The region borders the Islamic Republic of Iran along the Araz River in the south. Its area is 1,049 square kilometers, and its territory is mostly mountainous. The banks of the Araz River were once dense with Tugay forests. The highly fertile soils of the Araz plains are dark brown.



Jabrayil district was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces on August 23, 1993. During the occupation, the district consisted of 1 city, four settlements, and 97 villages. During the occupation years, IDPs from Jabrayil settled in about 2,000 settlements, tent camps, freight cars, and dormitories in 58 other districts of Azerbaijan.



On January 5, 1994, during the Horadiz operation, Jabrayil's Jojug Marjanli village was liberated from occupation.



Six days after Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, on November 16, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the liberated Jabrayil district. The president raised the glorious Azerbaijani flag in Jabrayil and at the Khudafarin Bridge.



On October 4, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev again visited Jabrayil.



Following a decree by President Ilham Aliyev, October 4 is annually celebrated as Jabrayil City Day.

News.Az