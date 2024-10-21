Azerbaijan marks four years since liberation of Zangilan’s Minjivan from Armenian occupation

On October 21, Azerbaijan marks the 4th anniversary of the liberation of Minjivan village in the country’s Zangilan district from the Armenian occupation during the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

The village, one of the ancient settlements of Azerbaijan, was freed alongside several others in a pivotal moment of Azerbaijan’s campaign to reclaim its occupied territories, News.Az reports.On October 21, 2020, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated not only Minjivan but also the villages of Babayli, Uchunju Agali, Saril, Khumarli, Gajaly, Khurama, Jahangirbayli, Turabad, Ichari Mushlan, Girag Mushlan, Malikli, Udgun, and Baharli of the Zangilan region. Additionally, the villages of Balyand, Papy, Tulus, Tinli of the Jabrayil region, and Gejagozlu, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, and Zargar of the Fuzuli region were liberated on the same day.Following the liberation, the Azerbaijani tricolor flag was proudly hoisted in all the reclaimed territories. As recognition for their bravery, thousands of Azerbaijani servicemen were awarded medals for their roles in liberating the Zangilan region, including Minjivan, through presidential decrees signed on December 25, 2020, and June 24, 2021.In a symbolic act of restoring sovereignty, on November 8, 2020, a border outpost of the State Border Service was established in Minjivan, with the Azerbaijani State Flag raised to mark the commencement of combat duty by the border guards.Minjivan’s significance goes beyond its recent history. Located on the banks of the Araz River, the village was established between 1795 and 1798 following the resettlement of families from Southern Azerbaijan. Historical records from the 19th century note two villages with the name Minjivan registered in the Zangezur district.The village was occupied by Armenian forces in 1993 during the First Karabakh War. Before the occupation, Minjivan was a thriving community with schools, libraries, kindergartens, and a railway station. However, after the war, Armenian forces destroyed much of the village's infrastructure, dismantling the railway, with the tracks either sold or repurposed as anti-tank fortifications.President Ilham Aliyev, accompanied by First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, visited Minjivan on April 26, 2021, as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild and revitalise the liberated territories. The restoration of Minjivan stands as a testament to Azerbaijan’s resilience and determination to restore life and vitality to its liberated regions.

