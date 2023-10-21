Azerbaijan marks three years since liberation of Zangilan’s Minjivan settlement from Armenian occupation

Azerbaijan marks three years since liberation of Zangilan’s Minjivan settlement from Armenian occupation

Today, October 21, marks the liberation of Minjivan settlement of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district from the Armenian occupation.

On 21 October 2020, along with Minjivan settlement, Babayli, Ucunju Agali, Saril, Khumarli, Hajalli, Khurama, Jahangirbayli, Turabad, Ichari Mushlan, Girag Mushlan, Malikli, Udgyun, Baharli and Baliyand villages of Zangilan district were liberated. Also liberated from the Armenian occupation were Papa, Tulus, Tinli of Jabrayil District, and Gejaagozlu, Ashagi Seyidahmadli and Zargar of Fuzuli district.

The tricolor flag of Azerbaijan was hoisted in all liberated territories.

In keeping with orders signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 25, 2020 and June 24, 2021, a group of military personnel was awarded "For the liberation of Zangilan" medals. Tens of thousands of military personnel displayed personal courage and bravery in the battles to liberate the area, including the village of Minjivan, and were awarded this award.

On November 8, 2020, a border outpost of the State Border Service was opened in the village of Minjivan. The State Flag of Azerbaijan was raised, and the border guards began combat duty.

On April 26, 2021, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Minjivan.

The village of Minjivan is located on the banks of the Araz River. It was formed in 1795-1798 after families resettled here from the village of Minjivan in Southern Azerbaijan. In the XIX century, two villages under this name were registered in Zangazur region.

