Azerbaijan may introduce differentiation of VAT in medicine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Taxes is working on the preparation of proposals on the differentiation of value added tax (VAT) in the field of medicine, Deputy Minis

“As a test project, we want to try [introducing VAT differentiation] in this particular area,” he said. “If the results are positive, we will continue this process in other areas as well.”

The VAT rate in Azerbaijan is 18 percent.

Starting from January 1, 2019, new amendments to the Tax Code will come into force in Azerbaijan.

The amendments provide for new benefits and tax exemptions, as well as expanding the taxable base, introduction of next generation cash registers, improving tax administration and other measures.

News.Az

News.Az