Azerbaijan, Mexico sign intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in education, science, youth, culture and sports

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There are great opportunities for fruitful cooperation in this area."

Agreement on Cooperation in Education, Science, Youth, Culture and Sport between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of Mexico has signed. The agreement was signed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the ambassador to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini on behalf of the Mexican government, the Foreign Ministry has told News.Az.



Khalafov noted the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico. He underscored that 2017 was marked by the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and noted the political dialogue formed between Azerbaijan and Mexico over these years.



The Deputy Minister also emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits for the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico.



Khalafov expressed confidence that the signed agreement would serve to the intensive development of cooperation in the relevant fields. He emphasized the importance of boosting contacts between the relevant bodies of the two countries to increase efforts in this direction.



Noting that Azerbaijan is interested in developing economic relations with Mexico, the Deputy Minister said there are great opportunities for fruitful cooperation in this area. Khalaf Khalafov, who noted the special role of inter-parliamentary diplomacy in the development of bilateral relations, expressed his satisfaction with the development of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries and praised the adoption of resolutions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Khojaly genocide by the Mexican legislature.



Ambassador Rodrigo Labardini said bilateral relations have been developing in all directions, adding that the current trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Mexico has tripled up to 3 times.



He also pointed out that the second round of political consultations between the two countries in the second half of 2016 has been the next stage, which has contributed to the development of bilateral relations.



Touching upon the development of cultural relations between the two countries, the ambassador spoke about the painting exhibitions organized by the embassy in this direction. In this regard, he noted that Mexico's painting samples were demonstrated not only in Baku, but also in other cities of Azerbaijan.



The ambassador expressed confidence that the agreement will contribute to the further development of cooperation in humanitarian fields such as education, science, youth, culture and sports, and will play an important role in the development of our relations.

News.Az

News.Az