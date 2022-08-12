Azerbaijan MoD: The referees of the "Tank Biathlon" contest were awarded certificates

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the “International Army Games-2022”, the organizers of the "Tank Biathlon" contest presented the referees with armbands and certificates following the results of their qualification test, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

During the event, the list of the referees of the international contest was clarified, and their powers and duties, as well as the principles of calculating prize and penalty points of the contest, were defined.

It should be noted that the "Tank Biathlon" contest held as part of the “International Army Games-2022” at the Alabino military training ground, Russian Federation, will continue until August 27 of this year.





