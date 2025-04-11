Azerbaijan, Moldova embark on renewable energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and the National Center for Sustainable Energy under Moldova’s Energy Ministry have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on promoting cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

The agreement was signed on Friday in Baku during the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, News.Az reports, citing the agency.

The MoU outlines joint efforts to expand the exchange of expertise in renewable energy, promote research collaboration, and support the development of innovative technologies and solutions in the energy sector.

News.Az