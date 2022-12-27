Azerbaijan, Morocco hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 26-27, political consultations between Azerbaijan and Morocco were held in Rabat, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The political consultations were chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and Director General for Asian and Oceanic Affairs of Morocco’s Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Abdulkader Al-Ansari.

The consultations focused on the current state and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco in the political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, inter-parliamentary relations, and issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The sides exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries. The Moroccan side was informed about the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement against COVID-19, which will be held in Baku in March 2023.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also held meetings with representatives of a number of educational and research centers.

News.Az