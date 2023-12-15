Azerbaijan, Morocco mull potential opportunities for expanding cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with President of the House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco Enaam Mayara, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Enaam Mayara highlighted the importance of political contacts between the two countries, stressing the significance of the reciprocal visits in this regard. The Moroccan official expressed his country’s intention to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan in many areas.

The parties hailed the fact that Azerbaijan and Morocco maintain cooperation within the international organizations, showing solidarity to each other. They lauded the two countries’ mutual support towards each other’s territorial integrity.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Enaam Mayara said that this was Azerbaijan's absolute right. He highlighted the activities of the House of Councillors and its representation within the international parliamentary organizations.

Describing Azerbaijan and Morocco as friendly and partner countries, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev’s visit to Casablanca in 1994 and his meeting with the late King of Morocco Hassan II had provided a strong impetus to the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

The two also exchanged views on economic ties and the potential opportunities for expanding cooperation in this domain. They underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, as well as agreed on the need to strengthen interparliamentary relations and steps to be taken in this regard.

During the meeting, Sahiba Gafarova provided insight into the situation in the region during the post-conflict period, as well as the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the existing mining threats.

The Azerbaijani Speaker informed Enaam Mayara about the confidence-building measures implemented between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing confidence that a peace treaty would be signed soon.

The president of the Moroccan House of Councillors was also briefed about the snap presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

News.Az