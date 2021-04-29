Azerbaijan names its major trading partners among OIC countries in 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey, Iran and Uzbekistan were Azerbaijan’s major trading partners among OIC countries in January-March of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

The bilateral trade with Turkey made $1.118.2 billion, while it amounted to $101.2 million with Iran and $20 million with Uzbekistan, according to official figures.

The trade with Iran and Turkey has increased, while it has decreased with Uzbekistan compared to the same period last year, the committee said.

News.Az