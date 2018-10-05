Azerbaijan names new spokesperson for Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leyla Abdullayeva has been appointed as head of press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said a message from the Foreign Ministry.

Abdullayeva has been working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2002.

Abdullayeva held positions in various institutions of the central office of the Foreign Ministry, in the representative office of Azerbaijan at NATO, at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium and in the representative office of Azerbaijan at EU.

