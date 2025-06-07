Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan national football team drew with Lthe atvian team

Photo: AztV

Azerbaijan's national football team held its next match today, News.Az reports.

The national team played against the Latvian national team in a friendly match.

The match took place at the Skonto stadium in Riga.

Maltese referee Trustin Farrugia Kann refereed the match.

The winner was not determined in the tense match. The match ended in a 0:0 draw.


