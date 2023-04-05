Azerbaijan Naval Forces conduct raiding drills (VIDEO)
In accordance with the approved training plan, raiding drills with the participation of ships of the Naval Forces were held in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The main objectives of the drills are to organize the raid service, improve marine skills, and ensure interoperability between the ship crews.