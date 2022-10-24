Azerbaijan neutralizes 89 landmines in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 17 to 22 October, 61 anti-personnel and 28 anti-tank mines, as well as 367 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, about 381 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.