Azerbaijan neutralizes Armenian-made anti-personnel mines in direction of Saribaba high ground

On November 21, as a result of demining activities conducted by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units, an anti-personnel minefield laid by illegal Armenian armed detachments was detected in the northern direction of the Saribaba high ground, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

As a result of demining measures taken in the area, 350 PMN-E anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021 were detected and neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue activities on demining the Azerbaijani territories,” the ministry said, the ministry noted.

