Azerbaijan outlines basic principles to normalize relations with Armenia

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday announced five basic principles for the normalization of relations with Armenia.

Earlier, Azerbaijan said it presented the basic principles of normalization of relations with Armenia. After that, the Armenian side appealed to the Minsk Group co-chairs for peace talks.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson recalled that during his speech at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about Azerbaijan's peace-building efforts in the post-conflict period.

“It was noted that despite the steps taken by our country to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the highest-level statements about our readiness to sign a peace agreement with that country, no response was given by Armenia over the past period,” Leyla Abdullayeva said.

The spokesperson stressed that as reported, as a next step, Azerbaijan's proposal on the basic principles for the establishment of relations between the two countries was submitted to Armenia by the mediators a few days ago.

“It reflects the following five basic principles for the normalization of relations between the two countries:

- Mutual recognition of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders and political independence of each other;

- Mutual confirmation of the absence of territorial claims against each other and acceptance of legally binding obligations not to raise such a claim in future;

- Obligation to refrain in their inter-State relations from undermining the security of each other, from threat or use of force both against political independence and territorial integrity, and in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the UN Charter;

- Delimitation and demarcation of the state border, and establishment of the diplomatic relations;

- Unblocking of the transportation and other communications, building other communications as appropriate, and establishment of cooperation in other fields of mutual interest.”

Abdullayeva noted that the two countries can conclude a bilateral peace agreement on the basis of the above-mentioned principles by conducting intensive, substantive and result-oriented negotiations.

News.Az