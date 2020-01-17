Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull prospects for military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th meeting between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee took place in Rawalpindi at the level of the working group.

An Azerbaijani delegated was led by Major General Huseyn Mahmudov, Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, the Defense Ministry reported Friday.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation, issues of regional security and the strengthening of friendly relations between the armies of the two countries, as well as possible joint events in 2020.

The meeting ended with the signing of a protocol.

News.Az

News.Az