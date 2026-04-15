Iran used Chinese spy satellite in US base targeting: FT

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Iran secretly acquired a Chinese spy satellite in late 2024 that enabled it to target U.S. military bases across the Middle East during the recent war, according to a report published by the Financial Times on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The TEE-01B satellite, developed and launched by the Chinese company Earth Eye Co, was obtained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force after its deployment into space from China, the report stated, citing leaked Iranian military documents.

According to the Financial Times, Iranian military commanders instructed the satellite to monitor major U.S. military installations.

The newspaper cited time-stamped coordinate lists, satellite imagery, and orbital analysis as evidence supporting its reporting. The images reportedly captured in March showed the sites both before and after drone and missile strikes were carried out against them.

The report further said that, under the terms of the arrangement, the IRGC was granted access to commercial ground stations operated by Emposat, a Beijing-based company that provides satellite control and data services. Emposat maintains a global network of ground stations spanning Asia, Latin America, and other regions, according to the report.

News.Az