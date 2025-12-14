Azerbaijan participates in the 11th UN Global Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) has opened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, News.Az reports, citing the AZERTAC.

Held under the slogan "UNAOC: Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity - Advancing a New Era of Mutual Respect and Understanding in a Multipolar World", is attended by heads of state and government, leaders of international and regional organizations, religious leaders, as well as representatives of the private sector, youth, arts, sports, academia and the media.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by a delegation led by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

The two-day Forum will feature sessions discussing topics such as: "Leading Responsibly in a Multipolar World: Revitalizing Multilateralism through Inclusive Dialogue," "Faith in Humanity: Interfaith Dialogue as a Bridge to Peace and #OneHumanity," "From Digital Realities to Real World Divides: Confronting Deepfakes, AI-driven Disinformation, and the New Algorithmically Amplified Face of Hate," "Upholding Human Dignity and Fostering Belonging: Reframing Migration Narratives and Rethinking Cities as Inclusive Spaces for All" and other issues.

In addition, a High-Level Meeting of the UNAOC Group of Friends and the UNAOC Youth Forum will be organized within the framework of the event.

News.Az